REPORT: The NFL Lost $5 Billion In 2020 During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NFL lost a shocking amount of money during the 2020 season.

Forbes recently published a breakdown of the losses different leagues faced during the coronavirus pandemic, and the NFL was hit hard.

According to Forbes, the NFL made $14.5 billion in 2019 and only $9.5 billion in 2020. That’s a drop of $5 billion. Fans around the country were restricted from attending games and several leagues had to shorten their seasons.

The MLB suffered a drop from $10.5 billion to $4 billion and the NHL suffered a fall from $5.12 billion to $4.4 billion.

Interestingly, the NBA actually did okay. Revenue only dropped from $8.8 billion to 7.92 billion.

If you take March Madness into account, the NCAA lost a projected $1 billion when the whole tournament was canceled.

These numbers from Forbes are simply jarring. The MLB and NFL clearly were hit the hardest during the coronavirus pandemic.

While all the major leagues lost money, the NBA and NHL lost a lot less than pro baseball and pro football did over the past year.

The numbers are just depressing. We’re talking about billions and billions of dollars!

Luckily, we’re inching back to normal. Fans should fully be back in the stands starting this fall and seasons shouldn’t need to be shortened from what’s already on the books. It was a tough 2020, but we’ve turned a corner. Now, let’s get that money back!