Olivia Jade Throws Shade At Commenter Trolling Her Over College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade hit back at a commenter trolling her over her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“How’s collage?” a TikTok user commented, according to Yahoo! Entertainment article published Monday.

“Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good,” Olivia Jade reportedly replied. “I actually love collaging. I’m working on this really f*king sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It’s chef’s kiss, beautiful work I’ve done.” (RELATED: Olivia Jade Makes Her YouTube Comeback Following College Admissions Scandal)

Both of Olivia Jade’s parents went to prison after pleading guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade hasn’t really commented publicly on her involvement in the scandal.

This response was pretty good, though, and at least we know she can joke about it now. It must be hard to make light of the whole situation, or even hit back at people clearly trying to be a**holes.

Lori Loughlin was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving out her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal. She was serving out her sentence at the federal prison in Dublin, California, the Federal Bureau of Prisons told the Associated Press (AP). Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli has been serving out his five-month sentence at a prison located in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California, the AP reported.