Prince Andrew’s Accuser Virginia Giuffre Hints Palace Protected Him But Not Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre hinted the palace protected him but not Meghan Markle following the release of Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the royal.

Markle had accused the royal press team of not protecting her or Prince Harry during the sit-down interview with Winfrey on Sunday.

Well at the very least we know who #meganandharry are talking about when they say that #BuckinghamPalace & #TheFirm protected other royals but wouldn’t protect them & their newborn baby #Archie They should all hang their heads in shame. #PrinceAndrew #OprahMeghanHarry — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) March 9, 2021

“Well at the very least we know who #meganandharry are all talking about when they say that #BuckinghamPalace & #TheFirm protected other royals but wouldn’t protect them & their newborn baby #Archie,” Guiffre tweeted. “They should all hang their heads in shame,” she added.

Giuffre recently detailed allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew in the Netflix documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich.” She alleged she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew during an encounter in March of 2001. (RELATED: Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein Documentary Details Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Prince Andrew)

“I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew,” Giuffre claimed in the documentary. “He knocked on the door, he came inside Ghislaine [Maxwell]’s townhouse, and we’re sitting there having tea. She goes to Prince Andrew, ‘How old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said, ’17.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you’re right!’ He’s like, ‘My daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.'”

“I asked Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together,” Giuffre further claimed. “Right after that photo was taken, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.”

Prince Andrew previously denied the allegations during a sit-down interview with the BBC in November of 2019. “I can tell you, categorically, I don’t remember meeting her at all,” Prince Andrew said at the time. “I’ve said consistently and frequently that we never had any sort of sexual contact whatsoever.”