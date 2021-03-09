REPORT: Jobless Adult Man Sues His Wealthy Parents To Pay For His Lifestyle

A man in England is reportedly suing his parents to get them to pay for his lifestyle.

According to The Sun, Faiz Siddiqui is suing his parents Rakshanda and Javed in order to get them to fund his living habits.

Currently, the 41-year-old Oxford educated lawyer lives rent-free in a $1.2 million London home his parents have, they pay him $475 a week and foot the bills, according to the same report.

However, they want to turn the spigot off and now Faiz, who hasn't had a job since 2011, is suing. Faiz claims "he is entitled to claim maintenance as a 'vulnerable' grown-up child due to health issues and that preventing this would be a violation of his human rights," according to The Sun.

I don't want to sound harsh here, but how can you claim to be a man and sue your parents for living expenses at the same time.

Maybe I just see it differently because I grew up as working class and blue-collar man in rural Wisconsin. There are no handouts where I'm from. There are just harsh life lessons drilled into our DNA on cold winter mornings.

Mooching off our parents isn’t something socially acceptable or even possible for most people.

I understand the mooching mentality because there are plenty of people in D.C. who do it, but I don’t know anyone who has sued their rich parents to fund their lifestyle.

Again, at some point you have to look yourself in the mirror.

Best of luck to Mr. Siddiqui, but for the sake of the world, I hope he’s laughed out of court.