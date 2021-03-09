Editorial

REPORT: Fox Sports Might Have A Courtroom Style Show With Skip Bayless

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Fox Sports is reportedly kicking around a whacked-out idea involving Skip Bayless.

Bayless recently agreed to a massive $32 million extension with Fox Sports, and the ideas are already flowing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The network is considering “creating a faux courtroom show” for Bayless, according to Front Office Sports. While the idea is far from finalized, it’d feature other FS1 talent debating in front of the legendary pundit.

Why does this stuff have to be so complicated? A courtroom show? Is that really necessary? The answer is no. I’m all for interesting ideas and proposals, but give me a break. We don’t need this nonsense.

Bayless is at his best when he’s just looking at someone from across a table yelling at them. Keep it simple. There’s no need for things to get complicated.

Go back to the drawing board, Fox Sports. This isn’t the answer! That much I know for sure!