REPORT: Fox Sports Might Have A Courtroom Style Show With Skip Bayless

Fox Sports is reportedly kicking around a whacked-out idea involving Skip Bayless.

Bayless recently agreed to a massive $32 million extension with Fox Sports, and the ideas are already flowing.

The network is considering “creating a faux courtroom show” for Bayless, according to Front Office Sports. While the idea is far from finalized, it’d feature other FS1 talent debating in front of the legendary pundit.

The sight of Skip Bayless in powdered English judge wig could produce either most unintentionally hilarious sight in sports TV — or TV hit similar to ‘Judge Judy.” FS1 Sports has discussed new courtroom show where ‘Judge Skip’ would settle sports debates. https://t.co/vIogFj7VHH — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) March 9, 2021

Why does this stuff have to be so complicated? A courtroom show? Is that really necessary? The answer is no. I’m all for interesting ideas and proposals, but give me a break. We don’t need this nonsense.

“I fully expect Dak Prescott to win my Dallas Cowboys 1 Super Bowl in the next 4 years.” — @RealSkipBayless RT if you agree pic.twitter.com/nkZWeiFBf0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 9, 2021

Bayless is at his best when he’s just looking at someone from across a table yelling at them. Keep it simple. There’s no need for things to get complicated.

Go back to the drawing board, Fox Sports. This isn’t the answer! That much I know for sure!