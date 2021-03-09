REPORT: Ryan Fitzpatrick Plans On Playing During The 2021 NFL Season

NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick apparently thinks he has a little bit of football left in him.

According to Ian Rapoport, the legendary NFL journeyman plans on hanging around and playing during the 2021 season.

For whatever it’s worth: Former #Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, does plan on playing in 2021, and he should have a solid FA market for his role. There’s been some public debate about his future, but he does intend to play this year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021

Fitzpatrick spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins and is now a free agent. If he wants to keep playing, I have no doubt at all there’ll be a market for him.

In terms of short term fixes in the NFL at the quarterback position, there are very few options better than Fitzpatrick.

The dude is incredibly under-appreciated. Even after Miami benched him in favor of Tua, Fitzpatrick still had to be relied on to bail out the Dolphins.

“It just hurt.. One of the great things of being an older player, an established player is you get to say whatever you want & however you feel. You don’t have to do the veiled BS & the company lines”#FitzMagic on his comments after getting benched this season #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/r7xOxRoTLN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2021

Where will he land? I have no idea, but there will be several teams looking for a veteran option at quarterback. New England, Chicago and Washington could all be options on the table.

No matter where he lands, it’s going to be fun to watch Fitzpatrick keep slinging it in the NFL!