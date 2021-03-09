Editorial

REPORT: Ryan Fitzpatrick Plans On Playing During The 2021 NFL Season

Oct 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) runs off the field after defeating the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick apparently thinks he has a little bit of football left in him.

According to Ian Rapoport, the legendary NFL journeyman plans on hanging around and playing during the 2021 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fitzpatrick spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins and is now a free agent. If he wants to keep playing, I have no doubt at all there’ll be a market for him.

In terms of short term fixes in the NFL at the quarterback position, there are very few options better than Fitzpatrick.

The dude is incredibly under-appreciated. Even after Miami benched him in favor of Tua, Fitzpatrick still had to be relied on to bail out the Dolphins.

Where will he land? I have no idea, but there will be several teams looking for a veteran option at quarterback. New England, Chicago and Washington could all be options on the table.

No matter where he lands, it’s going to be fun to watch Fitzpatrick keep slinging it in the NFL!