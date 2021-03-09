Save On Your Power Bill With This Portable AC And Heater Combo, Now Over 30% Off

You may not be able to see it, but the air you breathe at home could be full of stuff you don’t want going into your body. From bacteria to allergens to nasty odors, there’s no telling what you’re breathing in every day. And that’s why so many people turn to handy devices to help filter the air and make it safe to exist in.

If you’re looking to keep your home environment safe and comfortable, this portable AC and heater is the multi-functional solution you need. Giving you the gift of finding the perfect temperature, this must-have gadget lets you eat up or cool down any room in the house of up to 350 square feet. Whether you need a blast of heat or a simple movement of air, this machine has you covered.

In addition to its effective heating and cooling systems, this machine can perform other must-have functions since it also serves as a fan and a dehumidifier. And its washable, reusable air filter significantly lessens the number of pesky allergens in the air and can even reduce unpleasant odors. Plus, unlike other machines of its kind, this model is incredibly quiet, making it great for use in the office, the bedroom, and even kids’ rooms.

Designed to be taken from room to room, this portable heating and cooling system is incredibly lightweight and even boasts handles and wheels for easy moving. And its LED display and accompanying remote control let you easily manipulate things to fit your comfort level. It even has a timer and a 24-hour sleep mode.

If you’re looking to save on your power bill without sacrificing comfort, this TCL Home 14,000BTU Portable Heater & AC Combo is exactly what you’re looking for. And at 30% off, making it just $349.99, it’s a deal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Prices subject to change.

