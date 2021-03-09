Selena Gomez Reveals She Might Retire From Producing Music

Musician Selena Gomez admitted she might retire from music after she releases another album.

Gomez doesn’t really think people take her seriously, according to Vogue’s April issue featuring the musician.

“It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” Gomez said. “I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”

“I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different,” she added. “I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez Opens Up About How Body Shaming Affected Her Mental Health)

Gomez revealed she’d like to continue producing and focus on giving herself a “real shot” at acting.

I really hope Gomez doesn’t retire from producing music. “Rare,” which we had to wait five years for, is definitely her best work yet. However, Gomez is truly a great artist. She’s still willing to branch out and add new styles to her music.

Her next project is a Spanish EP, which she expects to release March 12.

I can’t wait to see what she produces next and all we can do in the meantime is just hope she doesn’t decide to stop making music completely.