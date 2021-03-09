Police Officer In Tampa Dies After Crashing Into Speeding Car To Save Others

A police officer died in a car crash Tuesday morning after he swerved into the path of a speeding vehicle in order to save others, Fox News reported.

Investigators claim Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen of the Tampa Police Department in Florida purposefully impeded the path of a driver speeding on the wrong side of Interstate 275 to prevent a more devastating crash from occurring, Fox News reported.

Our thoughts are with our @TampaPD family and the family of Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. The 16-year veteran police officer was killed in the line of duty early this morning when a wrong-way driver struck his car head-on. We will #NeverForget his service and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/0laZbwBxi6 — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 9, 2021



Madsen’s life and nearly 17-year career as a Tampa police officer was tragically cut short when he was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Tampa Bay Police Department announced in a news release. Madsen had a wife and three children, ages 16, 12 and 10. His family told Fox News he wanted to be involved in law enforcement since he was eight years old. His family added that he was a “strong, courageous” father. Before Madsen became a Tampa police officer, he served as a U.S. Marine, according to the news release.

The driver of the rental car driving on the wrong side of the road was Joshua Daniel Montague, a 25-year-old resident of Golden, Colorado, Fox News reported. Authorities still don’t know why Montague, who also died in the crash, was driving at a “high rate of speed and swerving through the lanes” going southbound on the northbound side of I-275, the Tampa Bay Police Department news release stated. However, investigators are continuing to look into the incident to procure more answers.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are heartbroken by the death of @TampaPD Officer Jesse Madsen who was tragically killed in the line of duty. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and the Tampa law enforcement community. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 9, 2021



“He [Madsen] earned our life-saving award seven times during his career,” Tampa Chief Brian Dugan said Tuesday morning, according to Fox News. “We have reason to believe that he had veered into this oncoming car to protect others,” according to witness statements, Dugan went on to say.

“So when you look at someone who has earned seven life-saving awards it’s no surprise that he would take such swift action and do this,” Dugan said, continuing his praise for Madsen.

Dugan announced the Tampa Police Department will enter a week of mourning, and a memorial fund has been set up for Madsen’s family. (RELATED: 2 Officers Shot In Dallas, 2 People Found Dead)

The Tampa Police Department also published a video of Madsen’s body being taken away from the crash site in honor of this “guardian of this city” on YouTube.

Tampa’s City Hall and bridges will be lit with blue lights to honor Madsen on Tuesday night, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told reporters Tuesday. “They clearly are devastated,” Castor said of Madsen’s family. “They are very, very thankful for the thoughts and prayers of the entire community.”