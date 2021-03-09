World

Thailand Prime Minister Sprays Press With Disinfectant, Ending Press Conference

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed reporters with disinfectant during a weekly press conference in Bangkok Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Prayuth, a former army commander who is known for being unpredictable, sprayed reporters seated in the front-row after taking questions in the press conference, the AP reported.

The Thailand prime minister was reportedly irritated at one of the questions regarding a potential cabinet change and walked away after spraying the journalists. (RELATED: Coronavirus Lockdown In Thailand Causes Exodus Of 60,000 Migrant Workers)

Prayuth overthrew Thailand’s elected government during a 2014 coup, the AP reported. The prime minister has engaged in other press conference antics, including stroking a reporter’s ear while speaking to a group of reporters, and throwing a banana peel towards camera operators.

WATCH:

 

