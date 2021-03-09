This Game Console Reeks Of Nostalgia, And It’s Nearly 50%-Off!

Long gone are the days of coming home to an oven-full of bagel bites and hours-long viewings of Saturday morning cartoons. But even as adults, we all deserve to relive a little taste of our childhoods from time to time. And if you loved playing video games as a kid, indulging in a round of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or Light Crusader can really help take the sting out of adulting — whether you heat up those pizza bites is up to you.

If you love a good dose of nostalgia now and then, treat yourself to some of your favorite classic games with the 16-Bit MD 55-Game Video Console. Jam-packed with over 50 of your favorite childhood video games, this console can take your game nights up a notch, allowing you to revisit some of your favorite characters that you haven’t seen in decades.

What’s great about bringing these classic games back into your life is being able to re-experience them with your buddies or watch your younger family members play them for the first time. And unlike the older consoles you remember, this thing is incredibly simple to hook up. Simply connect it to your TV monitor with its included RCA cable and you’re good to go!

The 16-Bit MD 55-Game Video Console comes equipped with two controllers and a cartridge full of 55 classic games. It’s also compatible with other game cards, allowing you to play whatever your heart desires. In other words: the gaming fun is endless!

Right now, you can snag the 16-Bit MD 55-Game Video Console at nearly 50% off, making it just $40.95!

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.