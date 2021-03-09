‘Heaven Forbid We Tilt The Balance’: Tim Ryan Bashes Republicans From The House Floor

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan used his time on the floor Tuesday to accuse House Republicans of paying more attention to Dr. Seuss than relief for struggling Americans.

Ryan was defending the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO)Act — which supports union workers — when he turned on Republicans. (RELATED: ‘It’s Like Watching Professional Wrestling’: Tim Ryan Explains His Abrupt Exit From SOTU)

Ryan pointed out the fact that, in the United States, the CEO of a company could make 300 to 400 times what the workers made.

“Mr. Speaker, one of the earlier speakers said this is the most dramatic change in labor law in 80 years, and I say, thank God,” Ryan said, accusing Republicans of “running around with their hair on fire” over it.

“Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America! Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that’s been going in the wrong direction for 50 years,” Ryan continued.

“We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain,” Ryan concluded, arguing that if they had been talking about a tax cut, Republicans would be clamoring to talk about that. “Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers!”