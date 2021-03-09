The Titans Trade Isaiah Wilson To The Dolphins

The Tennessee Titans have washed their hands of Isaiah Wilson.

The 2020 first round pick has been traded to the Miami Dolphins following a disaster of a rookie season in Tennessee, according to Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

It’s damn near impossible to overstate how bad Wilson’s rookie campaign was for the Titans. He went from being a first round pick with a massive contract to being gone in a single season.

He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, violated COVID rules and barely saw the field at all.

Then, the situation seemed to finally hit a boiling point when he tweeted and deleted that he was done playing for the Titans.

Why? He was reportedly upset that the team didn’t recognize his birthday on social media.

#Titans 2020 first-round OT Isaiah Wilson tweets that he’s done with football as a Titan. He only played in four snaps last season and was involved in a number of off the field incidents. pic.twitter.com/N2cv7WyARq — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2021

We’ll see if Brian Flores can straighten him out, but Wilson is quickly on his way to becoming one of the biggest NFL draft busts in the past decade.

Imagine having millions in guaranteed cash coming your way and just not caring enough to focus all your attention on football. It makes no sense at all to me.