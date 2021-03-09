‘We Have Been Instructed To Build An Altar’: ‘Prophet’ Changes Focus After Trump Reelection Prediction Falls Through

Self-described prophet Jeremiah Johnson announced Monday he would be shutting down his ministry after his prediction that former President Donald Trump would win reelection in 2020 fell through.

Johnson, leader of the Jeremiah Johnson Ministries, announced on Facebook his ministry would end and that over the next two weeks all social media accounts would be deleted.

“We fully understand what a shock this will be to many on numerous levels. However, we are choosing to radically obey Jesus over any voices this season,” the post read. (RELATED: Pat Robertson: Earthquake a sign of the Second Coming of Christ)

Johnson predicted Trump would win reelection in 2020, saying, “Either a lying spirit has filled the mouths of numerous trusted prophetic voices in America or Donald J. Trump really has won the presidency, and we are witnessing a diabolical and evil plan unfold to steal the election,” Newsweek reported Tuesday.

Johnson has apologized for his inaccurate prophecy in a YouTube series titled “I Was Wrong,” amid recent backlash from his followers, according to the outlet.

However, the recent Facebook update stated Johnson would be starting a new movement called “The Altar Global.”

“This is not a name or brand change but rather a complete shift of our ministry’s identity and focus. It requires a gigantic leap of faith for our team to embrace this mandate from God,” Johnson wrote.