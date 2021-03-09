San Francisco Uber Driver Shares Wild Video Of Attack By Maskless Rider Who Snags His Phone, Rips Off His Mask

A San Francisco Uber driver shared a wild video after being attacked by a maskless rider who snagged his phone and ripped off his mask.

In the clip shared by TMZ in a piece published Tuesday, we see the Bay Area driver getting into an argument with one of three ladies over not wearing a mask.

WATCH:

At one point, we can hear one of the women yell at him,"No, f*** the mask," and stating that she has "corona." When driver then asked the passengers to get out of the car, they refused.

It is then we see one of the passengers lurch forward and grab his phone off the dashboard. She then reached under his arm and ripped off his face mask after coughing on him without a mask.

In a video posted on YouTube by KPIX CBS SF Bay Area, the driver, Subhakar Khadka, said he didn’t curse at the women or say anything bad towards them.

WATCH:

The driver said after the ladies finally got out of his car one of them allegedly sprayed pepper spray into the car and backseat.

Khadka told the TV outlet that he believed he was targeted because of his race.

Uber said to the outlet that the passenger’s actions were “appalling” and warranted a ban from using their services.

TMZ said the woman, who goes by the name “keepinupwforeign” on social media, shared her side of the story and said the driver’s “plan was to go viral from the beginning instead of just taking” them to their “destination like wtf.”

“Idk [I don’t know] who going to get out on the freeway or at the gas station in the hood at that with all the stuff I had!” she added, noting the Uber driver was upset because she didn’t have a mask on before getting into his car, but did once inside.

“He could have said not [to] get in from the beginning period or at least waiting at the gas station for our next Uber but no,” she said.