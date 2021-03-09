Urban Dictionary Restores ‘Blue Anon’ Definition Entry After Outrage Over Deletion

The phrase “Blue Anon” has returned to Urban Dictionary, an online dictionary for slang words and catchphrases, after being deleted following criticism of the term.

The term “Blue Anon” is used by conservatives to describe left-wing conspiracists, and is a play-off of the right-wing conspiracist group name, “QAnon,” of which members were involved in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, Newsweek reported.

Blue Anon is defined as a “group of Democrat voters, politicians and media personalities who spread left-wing conspiracy theories such as the Russia hoax, Jussie Smollett hoax, Ukraine hoax, Covington kids hoax, and Brett Kavanaugh hoax,” on Urban Dictionary’s website.

As the word became more widely used among people and started trending on Twitter, it was entered into Urban Dictionary.

Ladies and gentlemen, we did it pic.twitter.com/AFzdDbKXlV — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2021

It was removed from Urban Dictionary’s site and censored by Google over the weekend.

The Post Millennial reported that a search for the term “Blue Anon” only brought up “brand name ski gear.”

“I have never even heard of a word being banned from @UrbanDictionary before they banned Blue Anon,” wrote Jack Posobiec, a correspondent for One America News (OAN). (RELATED: Capitol Hill Police Maintain Call For ‘Permanent Fencing’ Around US Capitol)

I have never even heard of a word being banned from @UrbanDictionary before they banned Blue Anon pic.twitter.com/MdwhTzXeGA — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 7, 2021

The following day Posobiec noted that Urban Dictionary had re-added the term ‘Blue Anon’ to its site.

Urban Dictionary did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.