What’s The First Thing These People Plan To Do Once They Get The Vaccine?

The Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee and Lisa Bennatan headed to the streets of Arlington, Virginia, to ask people this question: What is the first thing they will do when they get vaccinated?

Here is the catch, we pointed out that Dr.Fauci is saying they can’t do any of those things — like travel and go to bars — even after they get vaccinated. Tune into the video below to see if they changed their answers! (RELATED): Vaccinated Americans Must Wear Masks Except When With Each Other, New CDC Guidelines Say

WATCH:

