Cuomo Allegedly ‘Aggressively Groped’ 6th Accuser, Reached Under Her Blouse

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly reached under the blouse of a female aide and groped her “aggressively,” a source familiar with the woman’s claims told the Albany Times Union.

Cuomo allegedly reached under her blouse and groped her, despite her requests for him to stop, the source told the Albany Times Union. Cuomo denied the allegation Tuesday after it was first reported.

NEW A female aide to Andrew Cuomo alleges he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the governor’s mansion late last year. Cuomo is said to have summoned her to help him with a mobile phone issue. https://t.co/4JHD4gyEFc — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) March 11, 2021

She said that she went to the Governor’s Mansion outside of work hours after Cuomo requested that she help him with a problem he was having with his cell phone. However, Cuomo took her into his private residence on the second floor and groped her, she alleged.

The aide reported the incident to a supervisor after Cuomo’s March 3 press conference in which he denied any inappropriate sexual contact.

The aide also claimed that Cuomo “frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” (RELATED: Ex-US Attorney Will Lead Investigation Into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegation)

“I certainly never ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain,” he said at the March 3 press conference, further characterizing his behavior as “unintentional.”

Cuomo repeated his denial to the Times Union. “As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report,” he said. (RELATED: Biden Silent On Cuomo #MeToo Allegations)

The aide is the sixth woman to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Top New York lawmakers called on Cuomo to resign, and New York state Republicans plan to introduce a resolution to impeach Cuomo over the sexual misconduct allegations and his cover-up of COVID-19 nursing home deaths.