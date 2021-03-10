Adele Won’t Have To Pay Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Musician Adele reportedly won’t have to pay spousal support to ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The couple agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their eight-year-old son, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ. Adele and Konecki finalized their divorce in early March, Page Six reported.

Konecki and Adele reportedly reach a settlement back in January. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly,” a representative for Adele told the Associated Press at the time. (RELATED: Adele Reportedly Files For Divorce From Husband Simon Konecki)

The divorce filing occurred five months after the two allegedly split up, as previously reported. The couple was together for seven years before choosing to get divorced.

Adele and Konecki began dating in 2011. The “Someone Like You” singer gave birth to their son in 2012. They tied the knot in secret and didn’t confirm their marriage until 2017.

“She just seems happy being a mom and working,” a source told People magazine after news broke about the split.

“Adele loves Los Angeles and lives a great life with her son,” an insider told the outlet. “She likes to keep her life private for both her and her son and is able to do that in L.A. She co-parents with Simon, and they seem to get along and spend time together with Angelo as well.”