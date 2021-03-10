‘Show It To Us’: Sec Blinken Calls On China To Prove It Isn’t Committing Genocide

Nations across the world should call on China to prove it is not committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Secretary of State Tony Blinken told Congress Wednesday.

Blinken testified before the House Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, discussing a range of topics from Russia and Iran to China and climate change. Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul questioned Blinken on his China policies and what his department planned to do regarding the regime’s actions in Xinjiang, which President Joe Biden’s administration has labeled a genocide. (RELATED: Biden Administration Quietly Drops Trump Proposal To Track Chinese Influence In US Schools)

“The more China hears not just our opprobrium, but a chorus of opprobrium from around the world, the better the chance that we’ll get some changes,” Blinken said. “It would be very important if China claims that there is nothing going on that it give access to the international community, to the United Nations. If they have nothing to hide, show it to us. Show the world.”

Rep. McCaul: What additional steps to stop genocide in China? Blinken: “Speak up and speak out, and make sure that other countries are doing the same thing.” China needs to hear “a chorus” from the world. If China claims no genocide, let observers check. “Show it to us.” — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) March 10, 2021

Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it was important that the Biden adminstration’s first in-person meeting with Chinese officials take place on American soil. The Alaska stop is on the way for Blinken and Sullivan’s trips to Japan and South Korea later next week.