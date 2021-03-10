Editorial

Guy On ESPN Gets Destroyed By A Falling Wall During Broadcast

Carlos Orduz (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RojasManuel/status/1369471087508127745)

Carlos Orduz (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RojasManuel/status/1369471087508127745)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

One guy had a terrible experience during a recent TV appearance on an ESPN network.

During an appearance on ESPN Colombia, Carlos Orduz was absolutely obliterated by a falling wall on the set. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of all the videos you see today, this one will be among the craziest. Give it a watch below.

Somehow, Orduz turned out to be just fine. He tweeted Tuesday night that he only had bruising after getting a medical checkup.

I don’t know how the hell that dude was fine after getting crushed by that wall. He literally straight up disappeared.

He was there one moment and gone the next.

To say he was lucky to avoid any major injuries is a huge understatement. Weird stuff happens on sets, but this might be the weirdest that I’ve seen in a very long time.

Luckily, Orduz avoided a major crisis, and that’s the best outcome anyone in his situation could have asked for.