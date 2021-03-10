Guy On ESPN Gets Destroyed By A Falling Wall During Broadcast

One guy had a terrible experience during a recent TV appearance on an ESPN network.

During an appearance on ESPN Colombia, Carlos Orduz was absolutely obliterated by a falling wall on the set.

Of all the videos you see today, this one will be among the craziest. Give it a watch below.

El señor golpe que se acaba de llevar el Olímpico Orduz @orduzrubio en Espn Radio fue tremendo, ojalá no pase a mayores #ESPNRadioColombia pic.twitter.com/fsYtave0cy — Manuel Rojas (@RojasManuel) March 10, 2021

Somehow, Orduz turned out to be just fine. He tweeted Tuesday night that he only had bruising after getting a medical checkup.

A quienes me escribieron y me saludaron por el accidente de anoche, debo contarles que estoy bien, gracias a Dios después del chequeo médico, de los exámenes respectivos, se descartó cualquier tema, solo una magulladura y un golpe en la nariz (sin fractura). Saludos y gracias ???? — Carlos Orduz (@orduzrubio) March 10, 2021

I don’t know how the hell that dude was fine after getting crushed by that wall. He literally straight up disappeared.

He was there one moment and gone the next.

To say he was lucky to avoid any major injuries is a huge understatement. Weird stuff happens on sets, but this might be the weirdest that I’ve seen in a very long time.

Luckily, Orduz avoided a major crisis, and that’s the best outcome anyone in his situation could have asked for.