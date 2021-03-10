69-Year-Old Defends Himself During Robbery, Shoots One Would-Be Thief In The Knee

A 69-year-old man defended himself from three robbers by pulling a firearm on them and shooting one of them in the knee Tuesday, authorities said.

Three would-be robbers approached the 69-year-old in Beverly, Illinois — located just outside of Chicago — at around 10:35 p.m. and demanded the elderly man hand over his belongings, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The man pulled out his gun and shot one of the attempted thieves in the knee, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The 69-year-old man was a concealed carry license-holder, Fox News reported.

After the incident, the trio of failed robbers drove off in a Ford Fusion, ABC7 Chicago reported. The three suspects were caught after their vehicle crashed near the 8800 block of South Vincennes Avenue and they tried to flee on foot, according to Fox News.

They were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Charges have been filed against two of the three suspects, police spokeswoman Karie James told the Chicago Tribune.

One is a 15-year-old boy that now faces misdemeanor attempted robbery, as well as criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to Fox News. The other, a 16-year-old, also has been charged with attempted robbery, but is also facing a felony charge of receiving, possessing and selling a stolen vehicle.

The third individual, the one who was shot in the ordeal, has not been charged and his name has not been released, according to the Chicago Tribune.

More information on the identity of the 69-year-old man or his attempted attackers have been released by the authorities at this time, according to Fox News.