Mom Says Kindergarten Teacher Told Student To Dig Feces Out Of Toilet

An Arkansas mother is calling for a kindergarten teacher to be fired after the teacher allegedly forced her 5-year-old student to dig feces out of a toilet, KARK reported Tuesday.

Ashley Murry told KARK that her son said a teacher at Crystal Hill Elementary School in North Little Rock “made him go in the toilet and get his feces and the dirty tissue out of the toilet” because he had used too much toilet paper.

“It’s degrading for a child so I don’t feel like any child should have to go through this,” Murry said.

Murry said she pulled her son out of the classroom, and that the teacher accused of telling the student to dig in the toilet called her.

“She got on the phone with me and she said she didn’t have an explanation, she just knew she was wrong,” Murry told KARK. “But she stated to the principal that she was trying to teach how not to stop up the toilet.” (RELATED: ‘Violent … Bunch Of Bullies’: Parents Push Back On School Leaders Caught On Video Using Expletives In Fight Against Reopening)

“You want a child to put their hand in there physically and clean out the commode- no no no no no. He’s not a janitor, he’s not a custodian, he’s not maintenance, no, not at all,” Tami Murry, the student’s grandmother, said, according to KARK.

Tami said the phone call from the teacher wasn’t “good enough,” and she and her daughter want the teacher to be terminated for what allegedly happened.

“She needs to be terminated because you don’t treat kids like this. He is a kid,” Murry said.

In a Facebook post, Tami said she didn’t know if the teacher was motivated by “racism or pure dislike for him, but something isn’t right.”

“I want this teacher to never ever do this to another black male student again!!! This child is 5 years old in kindergarten!!! He is a young black male and this was done to degrade him, belittle him, and it will cause him to have anxiety, he keeps telling everyone what happened!!! I am not stopping until this is handled properly,” the post said.

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave and Pulaski County Special School District is investigating the situation.

“Employees across the district work hard every day to create an environment where students feel safe and protected,” the district told KATV. “As is district policy, we cannot disclose information in regards to disciplinary personnel matters,”

The school district and Tami Murry did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.