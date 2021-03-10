Trump Encourages Herschel Walker To Run For Senate In Georgia

Former President Donald Trump encouraged football legend Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia in a Wednesday statement.

Trump released a statement from the Save America PAC that said Walker would be a great candidate for the state.

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” Trump said in the statement.

NEW Trump statement: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” pic.twitter.com/8mWFDE2pn0 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 10, 2021

Trump has begun to endorse candidates since leaving the White House. He endorsed Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott for reelection Tuesday despite his decision to not object during Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Herschel Walker, Bill Belichick, Mariano Rivera And More Picked By Trump For President’s Council On Sports, Fitness And Nutrition)

Trump most recently endorsed Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman for his 2022 Senate bid Monday night. (RELATED: Trump Endorses John Kennedy For His 2022 Senate Bid)

Walker spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and served on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition under Trump.