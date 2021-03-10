Durham Named The Greatest College Basketball City In America, Beer Sales Expected To Jump Almost 20% For March Madness

WalletHub has dropped some awesome info ahead of March Madness starting next Friday.

WalletHub ranked the greatest college basketball cities in America, and Durham came in at number one. The city is home to the Duke Blue Devils. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lexington, East Lansing, Lawrence and Storrs rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

In a shocking turn of events, WalletHub ranked Madison 219! Yes, that’s a real ranking. I’m not making that up.

The home of the Big 10 powerhouse Wisconsin Badgers, who have made multiple Final Fours in the past seven years, came in outside of the top 200.

Ranking Madison outside of the top 10 for any list about basketball cities should result in prison sentences.

I can tell you from firsthand experience that Madison is unreal during March. We hammer beers, support the Badgers and riot when we win big games.

There’s no other place like it.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it’s time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning. This is the last surviving video: https://t.co/MTBFakRp7X pic.twitter.com/8UyKQchCpi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 5, 2021

WalletHub also revealed that beer sales increase 19% and wing sales increase 23% during the month of March. While I’m always happy to hear about some more beer being sold, I have to believe we can do better than 19% on beer and 23% on wings.

This is March Madness! Those are rookie numbers. Let’s crank up the beer and wing sales.

Despite the fact I’m seething with rage right now over Madison’s ranking, I love the fact we’re getting lists like this. It’s a reminder that March Madness is a week away. We’re in for an epic time. I can promise you that much!