Geraldo Rivera Mocked For Considering Ohio Senate Bid

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera received backlash Wednesday when he casually mentioned he was considering a run for Senate.

Rivera tweeted he was considering a run for the seat that would be vacated by Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who announced he will not seek reelection. “Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate,” he said. (RELATED: Republican Senator Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection In 2022)

Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate. #GoBuckeyes — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Critics quickly lined up to mock Rivera, some referencing the television special in which he was supposed to reveal the contents of gangster Al Capone’s vaults and instead came up empty. (RELATED: Geraldo Rivera Invokes Pearl Harbor Attack, Calls January 6 ‘A Date That Will Live In Infamy’)

Others suggested it was a publicity stunt, calling it “the Kid Rock” maneuver or brought up the time Rivera was moved out of a combat zone for revealing future troop movements during a broadcast.

forcibly removed from a warzone for endangering troops would work in a campaign ad https://t.co/8mZJdTELeY — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 10, 2021

Well, this will get rid of the “damn everything is so boring since Trump went away” situation reporters are facing. https://t.co/v46Rfj6UZA — Liz Mair (@LizMair) March 10, 2021

There are now very few people who are NOT considering running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio next year. https://t.co/Ul59RM5Nhr — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) March 10, 2021

Others noticed Rivera’s tweet was geotagged with his location. Instead of being home in Ohio, he appeared to be in Siesta Key, Florida.

Great place to ponder your potential Ohio Senate campaign https://t.co/c2X8imlhhx pic.twitter.com/NRT7wm8sCt — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 10, 2021

Amazing that this tweet is geotagged “Siesta Key, FL.” https://t.co/vGvd23B0z1 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 10, 2021

Maybe you should ponder that from somewhere other than Florida. https://t.co/oyiyLD8uCQ — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 10, 2021

Rivera followed his announcement with a series of tweets thanking people who had shared their support for his potential run.

Thx brother spread the word https://t.co/610t0Gpzw6 — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021

Thx Deborah hope you live in Ohio https://t.co/Rpd9UCsVUh — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 10, 2021