Geraldo Rivera Mocked For Considering Ohio Senate Bid

Geraldo Rivera Launches His New Book "The Geraldo Show: A Memoir"

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera received backlash Wednesday when he casually mentioned he was considering a run for Senate.

Rivera tweeted he was considering a run for the seat that would be vacated by Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, who announced he will not seek reelection. “Pondering running for retiring @senrobportman seat in United States Senate,” he said. (RELATED: Republican Senator Announces He Will Not Run For Reelection In 2022)

Critics quickly lined up to mock Rivera, some referencing the television special in which he was supposed to reveal the contents of gangster Al Capone’s vaults and instead came up empty. (RELATED: Geraldo Rivera Invokes Pearl Harbor Attack, Calls January 6 ‘A Date That Will Live In Infamy’)

Others suggested it was a publicity stunt, calling it “the Kid Rock” maneuver or brought up the time Rivera was moved out of a combat zone for revealing future troop movements during a broadcast.

Others noticed Rivera’s tweet was geotagged with his location. Instead of being home in Ohio, he appeared to be in Siesta Key, Florida.

Rivera followed his announcement with a series of tweets thanking people who had shared their support for his potential run.