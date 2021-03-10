Pelosi ‘Excited’ To Pass COVID Bill With $600 Million Bailout For San Francisco: ‘I Just Can’t Hide It’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she was “excited” over the passing of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which includes a $600 million bailout for San Francisco’s budget deficit.

“I’m so excited I just can’t hide it,” Pelosi said during a press conference.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes $600 million for San Francisco — where Pelosi’s district is located — $1.7 billion for Amtrak and $470 million for museums. Biden is reportedly set to sign the COVID relief bill into effect Friday.

The American Rescue Plan passed in the House in a 220-211 vote Wednesday, with only one Democrat voting against it.

BREAKING: House Democrats pass a massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill with the goal of having it on Pres. Joe Biden’s desk by the end of the week. https://t.co/lJgZRHTpvK — ABC News (@ABC) March 10, 2021

“For weeks now, an overwhelming percentage of Americans—Democrats, Independents, and Republicans—have made it clear they support the American Rescue Plan. Today, with final passage in the House of Representatives, their voice has been heard,” stated President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill)

“Today, we have a decision to make of tremendous, tremendous consequence. A decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods. And with all of the decisions, it is a decision that we will have to answer for,” Pelosi explained. “We will give the American Rescue Plan a resounding and hopefully bipartisan vote to reflect the bipartisan support that it has in the country.”

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey recently criticized the legislation’s wasteful spending, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy described the approximately 600-page bill as “The Pelosi Payoff.”