Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City Home Sells For Almost $50 Million, Money Will Go To Victims Fund

Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhome sold for almost $50 million, the controllers of the financier’s estate revealed Wednesday.

The controllers said during a hearing that the money from the sale of Epstein’s home will be put towards a victims compensation fund, according to the New York Post. Epstein’s estate also intends to sell his Palm Beach home for $20 million. The money from that sale will also go to the victims fund, estate attorney Bennet Moskowitz said during the same hearing.

“We just sold the townhouse for proceeds of a little under $50 million,” Moskowitz confirmed to the New York Post. Epstein’s homes in Paris and New Mexico have not been listed yet because they are “difficult” properties, Moskowitz reportedly said.

The victims fund began taking claims in July of 2020 and will continue to accept claims until the end of March, according to The New York Times. More than 100 claims had been made to the victims fund in December, the outlet reported.

“It gives the victims an opportunity to tell their story, and it gives me an opportunity to get to know them in a way that can’t be fully captured in a paper file,” victims fund administrator Jordana Feldman told The New York Times. “I do see some of the rawness of the emotions. There is very deep, long-lasting impact that the abuse has had on their lives.”

Epstein committed suicide in August of 2019 in his Lower Manhattan jail cell, as previously reported. Epstein had been awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The financier was facing up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

Epstein had previously spent time in prison back in 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting an underage prostitute. He spent 13 months in a Florida prison on a work-release program. The plea agreement was agreed to by then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, and was widely criticized at the time as too lenient.