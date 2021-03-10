Jerry Jones Expects The Cowboys To Have 100% Capacity This Upcoming Season

The Dallas Cowboys expect to have 100% stadium capacity this upcoming season.

According to Jon Machota, owner Jerry Jones told the media Wednesday that the plan is for total capacity at AT&T Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Cowboys are the latest team to announce they plan on going back to 100% capacity after restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerry Jones on the Cowboys still having some pie left to sign other players: “There’s (pie) left.” Jones said he expects the team to return to Oxnard for training camp this year. He also expects full capacity at AT&T Stadium this upcoming season — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 10, 2021

As I’ve said many times before, I think we’re going to see this more and more as we gear up for the start of next football season.

The days of empty football stadiums are truly behind us. I think we’re bound for packed stands in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

We already suffered through empty stadiums and restrictions in 2020. We don’t need to do it again, and it looks like we won’t have to.

The Cowboys are just the latest team to go on the record that they’re packing the stands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys)

With the vaccine becoming more and more available, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic. Let’s hope a lot more teams follow Jones’ and the other teams aiming for total and complete capacity.