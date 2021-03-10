Johnny Damon Says People Are Targeting Him Because He Supports Donald Trump In Crazy Arrest Video

Former baseball star Johnny Damon made a wild claim while being arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Damon was arrested February after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and being nearly four times the legal limit, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

UPDATE: Johnny Damon Arrested for DUI and Wife Booked for Battering Cop During Stop https://t.co/QZV5DnYTUZ — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2021

Damon was charged with a DUI and his wife Michelle was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Well, the body cam footage has hit the web, and it’s nuts. At one point during the arrest, Damon claimed he was being targeted for supporting former President Donald Trump.

Even worse, Damon and his wife had to be repeatedly told to comply with orders when they were stopped. Watch the insane footage posted by WKMG News 6 below.

I’m 100% confident that the police stopping Damon for allegedly driving while drunk had absolutely nothing to do with Donald Trump.

If he honestly thinks he’s being unfairly targeted for his support over the former president, then I don’t know what to tell him.

That’s just an insane claim.

I also can’t believe he had the audacity to throw out the “Blue Lives Matter” comment while also not really complying. Hilariously, his wife immediately shot back to keep arguing.

The entire video is crazy from start to finish.

When the police tell you to do something, you do it. You can battle it out in court later. What you don’t do is drop Blue Lives Matter comments and talk about how you’re unfairly targeted for supporting Trump. It’s not hard to figure out.