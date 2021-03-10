Sen. Hawley Demands Emergency Hearing On ‘Biden Administration’s Handling of Southern Border Crisis’

Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley criticized the Biden administration’s handling of a”full-blown emergency” at the border and called for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify in the Senate in a letter to President Joe Biden.

Hawley stated that a recent surge of illegal border crossings correlates to the policy changes introduced by Biden’s administration, according to the letter he sent to the president.

“And while every administration has the right to pursue policy changes within the parameters set out in statute, when those changes result in elevated levels of unrestricted, illegal border crossings, then it’s critical that the administration provide an explanation to Congress and to the American people,” Hawley added.

The border is in crisis. Human trafficking is exploding. President Biden is in denial. He needs to face reality and show some leadership. I’m calling on his administration to testify to Congress on the crisis pic.twitter.com/IRib3AfQD4 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 10, 2021

The senator decried White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s response to a question Tuesday about the number of detained children in federal facilities along the border.

“I don’t think we need to sit here and put new labels on what we have already conveyed is challenging,” Psaki said. (RELATED: Jen Psaki Avoids Saying There Is ‘A Crisis’ At The Border: ‘I Don’t Think We Need To Meet Your Bar Of What We Need To Call It’)

Senator Hawley urged Gary Peters, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, to “schedule a full committee hearing as soon as practicable on the growing emergency at the southern border,” according to a letter sent to Peters.