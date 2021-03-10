Former Lincoln Project Official Kurt Bardella Admits To Posting Private DMs To Smear Journalist, Project’s Co-Founder

Former Lincoln Project official Kurt Bardella issued apologies Wednesday afternoon for posting private messages to the Lincoln Project’s Twitter in February.

Bardella, former Daily Caller communications director, made a statement on his personal account apologizing for his role in posting the private direct messages (DMs) of journalist Amanda Becker and Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn to the Lincoln Project’s Twitter account.

“Last month, Steve Schmidt published a statement that included an apology to Jennifer Horn & Amanda Becker for the posting of their DMs on The Lincoln Project’s Twitter,” Bardella starts out. “While I had no role obtaining those messages, I was instructed to post them and much to my regret, I did.” (RELATED: Project Lincoln’s Steve Schmidt Compares Trump Supporters To ’20s Or 30s’ Nazi Germany)

“I wish I had refused, but honestly, by that point, there just wasn’t any fight left in me and I resigned the next morning,” he added.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in recent weeks writing/talking about some of the things going on in our country that disturb me. And in thinking about those things and the people who incite them, I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting about my own life and my own mistakes, of which there are many,” Bardella continued.

Bardella ends his statement, adding, “I hope Jennifer and Amanda can forgive me, but I understand if they don’t. At the end of the day, the best we can do is take responsibility for our mistakes, own up to them, and do better.”

Early in February, it was revealed the Lincoln Project knew about several harassment allegations involving co-founder John Weaver but continued to ignore the allegations while receiving donations. Following the scandal, the Lincoln Project’s donation page was shut down.

The Lincoln Project’s founders, including Rick Wilson and Steve Schmidt, recently tried to secretly move money out of its bank accounts for new ventures. However, they were forced to return the money, according to The New York Times.