EXCLUSIVE: Republican Lawmaker Introduces Bill Blocking VA From Interfering With Veteran Gun Purchases

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy will introduce a bill Wednesday that prohibits the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) from sending information to the DOJ about veterans with a service-connected disability seeking to purchase a firearm.

The “Defending Veterans Second Amendment Rights Act” stops the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Denis McDonough, from transmitting information about VA beneficiaries to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), solely because that person has a service-connected disability, according to a copy of the bill obtained by the Daily Caller.

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Illinois Rep. Michael Bost, a ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

“No veteran should fear losing their God-given right to self-defense simply because they sought the care they have earned in the process of defending our republic,” Roy told TheDC. “The heroes who put their lives on the line for us deserve better than that, especially when Washington Democrats are working overtime to make our country less safe by hamstringing law enforcement and empowering cartels and foreign criminals with reckless open border policies.”

“I am proud to take a stand for our veterans and their Second Amendment rights by introducing this legislation,” he added. (RELATED: US Marine Raising Awareness For Veteran Suicide)

The legislation is similar to past efforts by Roy to dismantle the VA policy surrounding veteran gun purchases.

In October 2020, Roy sent a letter to former President Donald Trump urging him to issue an executive order that would prevent the VA from “sending information on VA beneficiaries to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), unless a judicial authority has determined they are a danger to themselves or others.”