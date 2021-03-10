People Are Super Upset A Well-Known Liberal Troll Is Making Big Bucks Posting Dem Talking Points To Twitter

A popular Twitter account known as Brooklyn Dad has been paid nearly $60,000 by a progressive super PAC to post liberal talking points on the social media platform, users revealed Wednesday.

Brooklyn Dad, aka Majid Padellan, was paid $57,088 by the liberal super PAC Really American PAC, according to OpenSecrets. Padellan was one of the top ten recipients of the PAC’s expenditures.

Really American PAC’s disbursement list from 2019-2020 showed that the PAC had paid Padellan for “consulting/strategy,” “social media consulting,” and “computer equipment” according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). (RELATED: Media Matters Founder Accused Of Illegally Profiting From Progressive Nonprofit Group)

Twitter users were upset that Padellan was paid by the PAC, calling the account a “shill” and a “troll.”

Wait Brooklyn Dad Defiant is a paid shill for centrist Dems who gets tens of thousands to tweet out DNC talking points. Didn’t see that coming! pic.twitter.com/BiS81TIpEb — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) March 10, 2021

This is just proof of what we have already known. The DNC pays non-FBA immigrants like that “Brooklyn Dad” dude to troll Foundational Black Americans on twitter to try and disrupt and steer our narratives pic.twitter.com/Ymyyyq9DGh — Tariq Nasheed ???????? (@tariqnasheed) March 10, 2021

Let me get this straight, Anita Dunn’s of Time’s Up & Prez of PR Firm paid 2.2 million by Biden campaign Brooklyn Dad bot paid $57,000 plus by Really American super pac Dem. All to smear me after I came forward about Biden. My life destroyed. But this guy wants to sue????? pic.twitter.com/4THMfDnZwr — Tara Reade ???? (@ReadeAlexandra) March 10, 2021

Influencer Brooklyn Dad was paid $57,000 by a corporate funded super PAC to smear Bernie Sanders & Tara Reade. So little money to smear a Jewish candidate & a sexual assault survivor while peddling right wing DNC talking points & selling out women & the working class. pic.twitter.com/x9uRuSv7j4 — Salem Snow (@Salem4Congress) March 10, 2021

Others jumped to his defense, arguing that Padellan being paid by the super PAC was not an issue and that he deserved to be paid for his tweets.

Athletes and Actors many of whom I love get paid millions of dollars and no one bats an eye. But the second an activist makes a living doing good work all hell breaks out. I 100% Support @mmpadellan proud to call him my brother. https://t.co/4FxgUdiBZL — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) March 10, 2021

Brooklyn Dad disclosed his political affiliations publicly. Being a dad means feeding the family. @mmpadellan is a passionate advocate, and I’m glad that he’s able to combine that with his career. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 10, 2021

I fully support @mmpadellan. He is a warrior for Democracy and it is nobody’s business how he earns income to take care of his family. https://t.co/9xEdfuYQJ9 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 10, 2021