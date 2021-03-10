Prepare For March Madness With Wisconsin’s 2014 Win Over Arizona In The Elite 8

March Madness is nine days away, and it’s the perfect time to remember Wisconsin’s outstanding win over Arizona in 2014.

On the fateful night of March 29, 2014, the Wisconsin Badgers and Arizona Wildcats met in the Elite 8 with a ticket to the Final Four on the line.

Leading up to the nighttime game, my college roommates and I were hammering beers. In fact, we did a case race starting at around 8 a.m. So, by the time tip came around, we were all feeling great. What happened next was awesome.

Sam Dekker, Frank Kaminsky, Ben Brust and the rest of the squad won an overtime thriller over the Wildcats. Listen to Matt Lepay on the call below.

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit misty in this room right now? I remember exactly where I was when the final shot of the game was launched.

I was sitting in my buddy’s living room with a bunch of my roommates and nobody was sitting. Once it was clear we won, we started boozing in a way that I’ve rarely seen before or since.

In fact, one of my roommates literally split his lip open on a beer can. It was our first Final Four since 2000. You couldn’t blame any of us for being excited.

It was a hell of a night and the perfect way to gear up for the start of the tournament this Friday. Now, please excuse me as I go take a deep dive into some more Wisconsin highlights!