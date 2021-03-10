‘Pervert And ‘Ghoul’: Meghan McCain Has Choice Words For Gov. Cuomo

Meghan McCain described Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as a “pervert and a ghoul,” following a sixth sexual misconduct accusation made against him.

“Andrew Cuomo is a pervert and a ghoul,” the co-host of “The View” tweeted Wednesday. McCain has criticized the governor’s actions after his mandate forcing nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients resulted in the deaths of thousands. (RELATED: Ex-US Attorney Will Lead Investigation Into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegation)

Her post included a retweet of New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor Yashar Ali. IT included an article in the Times Union about allegations from a “female aide to Andrew Cuomo” who alleged, “he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the governor’s mansion late last year.”

Andrew Cuomo is a pervert and a ghoul. https://t.co/nIJFLpbD9J — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 11, 2021

Ali’s post goes on to allege Cuomo had “summoned” the woman to help “him with a mobile phone issue.”

NEW A female aide to Andrew Cuomo alleges he aggressively groped her in a sexually charged manner after she had been summoned to the governor’s mansion late last year. Cuomo is said to have summoned her to help him with a mobile phone issue. https://t.co/4JHD4gyEFc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 11, 2021

A source with direct knowledge of the female aid’s claim shared the two “were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her,” the Times Union report noted. (RELATED: ‘Give Me An Absolute Break’: Meghan McCain Flames Chris Cuomo For Response To Andrew Cuomo Accusations)

In response to the latest claims against the governor, Cuomo issued a statement to the newspaper that read, “As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching.”

“I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report,” the statement added.

The woman’s claim comes in the wake of other accusations made against the governor for inappropriate sexual behavior.