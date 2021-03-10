‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Meghan McCain Says She Could See Piers Morgan Heading Up A New Right-Wing Outlet

Meghan McCain said Wednesday that she “wouldn’t be surprised” to see former ITV host Piers Morgan reemerge in a new media role in the future.

McCain mentioned Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch’s right-leaning media venture in the United Kingdom and said she could see Morgan rebranding himself on such an outlet. (RELATED: ‘Really Hard To Watch’: Meghan McCain Compares Meghan And Harry To ‘Ex-Cult Members’ After Oprah Interview)

WATCH:

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked whether Morgan, who walked off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after being challenged on his comments about Meghan Markle, had effectively canceled himself when he subsequently quit his job hosting the show.

“Well, I think to put this into context, in the U.K. they have very strict standards and regulations that you can’t be harmful or offensive towards anyone, and he had said that he questioned Meghan Markle contemplating suicide, which is obviously egregious and deeply unkind,” McCain replied.

“I am also a free speech advocate. I’m an opinion host with very controversial opinions and, you know, I don’t — it’s a very foreign, Wild West concept, the idea that you know, you can have an opinion and be canceled for it,” McCain continued, noting that there had been more than 40,000 complaints after Morgan said publicly that he didn’t believe claims made by Markle and Prince Harry during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“This is a really tricky one for me because again, any kind of censorship makes me uncomfortable, and I think anyone who makes their living off of giving their opinion, especially the ones that are unpopular, feels that way,” McCain added, but she also was critical of Morgan’s comments second-guessing Markle’s claims about her mental state.

McCain then pointed out that Markle herself had filed an official complaint with ITV, something McCain thought flew in the face of Markle’s claim that she didn’t read her own press. “She’s clearly paying attention to her press and publicity if she’s putting in a formal complaint,” McCain said.

Her final thought turned toward what Morgan might do in the future.

“There are rumors that there’s going to be a Rupert Murdoch right-wing network launched in the U.K. coming forward, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Piers Morgan ends up being the head of that,” she said.