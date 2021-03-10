Meyers Leonard Apologizes For Saying An Anti-Semitic Racial Slur

Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard has apologized for using an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game.

Leonard went viral Tuesday after a video surfaced of him calling someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing “Call of Duty.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

It didn’t take long at all for Leonard to blow up on Twitter, and he issued an apology Tuesday night. He stated in part, “While I didn’t know what the word meat at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”

You can read his full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meyers Leonard (@meyersleonard)

I have no idea how the NBA and the heat will handle Meyers, but as I said Tuesday, he shouldn’t lose his NBA career over this mistake.

Make it a learning experience. Don’t destroy Meyers, who became famous when he stood for the national anthem. What good will come of that? How will ending Meyers’ NBA career help make society a better place?

Dis dude Meyers Leonard called someone a racist slur and then got a phone call a little later and had to dip. Yeah, not a good look???? pic.twitter.com/HQ05uGRIv7 — Harold???? (@WassupHarold) March 9, 2021

Meyers has apologized, he’s going to get punished by the league and then it’ll be time to move forward. He made an incredibly stupid mistake, and he’s taken responsibility for it. There’s no reason for this to be held over his head forever if he’s genuinely sorry.