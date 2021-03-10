Mike Leach Tweets A Photo Of Bigfoot

Mike Leach is back to lighting up Twitter with great content.

The Mississippi State football coach tweeted a photo of Bigfoot for his followers Tuesday night and provided literally no context.

It was just a photo of the mythical creature!

I’m glad to see Leach hasn’t lost his sense of humor after a disappointing season with the Bulldogs. The man is one of the best follows I’ve ever made on Twitter.

Going into the season, his Twitter was on fire.

Now that we’re in the offseason again, it looks like Leach intends to bring us some serious entertainment, and I’m here for it.

For those of you who don’t know, Leach has a bit of a fascination with Bigfoot and other mythical creatures like aliens.

If you’re not a fan of Mike Leach, then you’re no fan of mine. It’s that simple. Even when his teams might not be winning, he’s still an awesome coach.

Everything he says is worth listening to, and he’s a quote machine.

I hope like hell MSU bounces back in 2021 because nothing is better than when Leach is flying high. In the meantime, let’s hope he keeps dropping awesome stuff on Twitter.