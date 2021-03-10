‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Actress Says New Show Will Not Feature Graphic Violence Towards Women

“House Of The Dragon” star Olivia Cooke said the “Game Of Thrones” prequel will not have graphic violence towards women “for no reason.”

Cooke made the comments about the upcoming prequel during an interview published Sunday by The Telegraph. She was seemingly referencing the various rape scenes throughout “Game Of Thrones.”

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable in being a part of anything that has just egregious graphic violence towards women for no reason whatsoever, just because they want it to be tantalising in a way that gets viewers,” Cooke told the outlet. “I was lucky enough to read the script before, and it has changed a lot from the first few seasons. I don’t think they’d be in their right minds to include any of that anymore.” (RELATED: Women Got 22% Of Lines In Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season)

The actress didn’t reveal many other details about the upcoming show but admitted she hadn’t watched a single episode of “GOT” before auditioning for “House Of Dragon,” The Telegraph reported.

“When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any ‘Game of Thrones,'” Cooke said. “But then I binged it and now I’m obsessed.”

Cooke also provided a brief sneak peek for the “Game Of Thrones” prequel, saying she participated in a fitting for her character. “I’ve had one sort of preliminary fitting when they just draped some fabric on me but that was it,” Cooke revealed.

The “House Of The Dragon” will begin filming in April, as previously reported.