Piers Morgan’s Comments About Meghan Markle’s Suicidal Thoughts Become Most Complained About TV Incident

“Good Morning Britain” received a reported 41,000 complaints Monday regarding Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

That makes Morgan accusations of Markle lying about her suicidal thoughts the most complained about TV incident in history, according to Uswitch. In fact, almost a third of all complaints made to Ofcom are about “Good Morning Britain,” the show Morgan anchored up until Tuesday, the data analysts at Uswitch revealed.

The most complained about TV moments before Morgan called Markle a liar were when “Big Brother” contestant Roxanne Pallett wrongly accused another contestant of punching her and Diversity’s performance on “Britain’s Got Talent” that used imagery of George Floyd’s death, according to Uswitch. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle Files Formal Complaint After Piers Morgan Says She Lied About Being Suicidal)

Morgan up and left the show Tuesday after being told he had to issue an apology to Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

Markle opened up about her mental health struggles during Sunday’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, claiming she was once suicidal over her treatment while living as a royal.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” Markle said alongside Prince Harry. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

The royal couple dropped other bombshells during the sit-down interview Sunday, accusing the palace of racism. Prince Harry also claimed his father and brother are “trapped” within the royal family.