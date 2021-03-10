PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Win Thursday Night In The Big 10 Tournament

Wisconsin will play the winner of Penn State/Nebraska, and we need to start off the Big 10 tournament with a win Thursday night.

Right now, the Badgers are 16-11 and our tournament position isn’t looking great. Realistically, we’re somewhere between a seven and 10 seed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In order to make sure that we can get up to the five/six range, the Badgers need to win at least two tournament games.

Seeing as how the winner of Penn State/Nebraska is the easiest game we’ll have the rest of the season, we have to win.

It’s that simple. We don’t have any other option. If we win, Iowa is waiting around the corner. So, it goes without saying that winning Thursday night is our only option.

If we lose, we’re going to be staring squarely at the 10 seed. Below is a live look at my reaction to possibly getting such a terrible tournament position.

This is March. This is when legends are made. This is when people take to the streets to riot after big wins. This is what Wisconsin fans deserve and it’s what we expect after least March was stolen from us.

March Madness is in two weeks, and it's time to remember when Wisconsin beat Kentucky in the Final Four. When the clock hit zero, I stood on the bar, shotgunned every beer I was thrown and partied nonstop until morning.

So, let’s just get the job done Thursday night. You can catch the action on BTN!