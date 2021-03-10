REPORT: The NBA Has 2 New Cases Of Coronavirus After 465 Tests

The NBA has continued to do a great job of handling coronavirus in the latest round of testing.

According to Shams Charania, the league has only two more new cases of coronavirus after 465 tests. By any metric, the results are a win for the NBA. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Two NBA players tested positive for coronavirus out of 465 tested since March 3, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2021

The NBA got off to a bit of a rough start this season when it came to dealing with coronavirus. There were a bunch of postponements and games that had to be called off.

Right from the start, it seemed like there were tons of problems that might eventually overwhelm the league.

However, the NBA has bounced back in a great way over the past couple months, and the problems have been incredibly minimal.

No matter what you think about the product the NBA puts on the court, you can’t deny that the league and Adam Silver have done a nice job of keeping things rolling.

Only two new cases is proof of that fact.

Let’s hope the momentum stays high for all sports as we head into spring!