REPORT: The NCAA Is Trying To End A Urology Center’s ‘Vasectomy Mayhem’ Trademark

The NCAA wants a Virginia urology center to no longer have a trademark on “Vasectomy Mayhem.”

Everyone knows men schedule vasectomies around opening weekend of March Madness so that they can watch the games and binge drink away the pain. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a tale as old as time, and it’s one of the funniest parts about the weekend.

Well, the NCAA isn’t too happy that the Virginia Urology Center, P.C. has a trademark on “Vasectomy Mayhem.”

According to Bill Donahue and Darren Heitner, the NCAA is trying to get the trademark pulled because it’s too close to “March Mayhem.”

cancel culture strikes again pic.twitter.com/8rFAWpopnj — Bill Donahue (@Bill__Donahue) March 9, 2021

The NCAA is petitioning to cancel a urology center’s registered trademark for VASECTOMY MAYHEM, claiming that it’s confusingly similar to NCAA marks like MARCH MAYHEM. You have to be a pretty cocky lawyer to attach your name to something like this.

(h/t @Bill__Donahue) pic.twitter.com/GFby7pY2BM — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) March 9, 2021

I’m glad to see the NCAA is still an absolute clown organization. Do they honestly think a court is going to agree with them?

Who the hell is going to confuse “Vasectomy Mayhem” with “March Mayhem”? That’s the definition of a stretch if I’ve ever heard one.

It’s almost like the NCAA exists to just crush joy wherever it can find it. “Vasectomy Mayhem” is a genius trademark and a great marketing slogan that in no way takes away from what the NCAA does.

It’s laughable to argue otherwise.

I stand with the Virginia Urology Center, P.C., and it’s not even a tough call.