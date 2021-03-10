Republicans Accuse Biden Of Creating A Crisis At The Border Hurting Migrants And Americans

President Joe Biden’s immigration policies are contributing to an increase in violent crime, cartel activity and assault in border communities, Republican representatives from border states said Wednesday.

Cartel members have raped women and young girls in border communities, and instances of sex trafficking and human trafficking have increased in the area, according to the representatives

The border-state Republicans criticized Biden’s decision to limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s prosecution capabilities which help reduce crime in several border communities.

Republican representatives of southern border states said President Joe Biden’s immigration policies are contributing to an increase in violent crime, cartel activity and assault in border communities.

Texas Rep. Jodey Arrington hosted a press conference Wednesday, joined by several representatives from border states who said the current border crisis has caused crime rates, drug cartel activity, rape and child abuse to increase since Biden took office.

“This crisis is affecting our entire country. It’s a tragedy that can be completely avoided. It’s owned completely by President Biden and his administration,” Texas Rep. Chip Roy said.

Today I joined my Texas colleagues for a press conference on the #BidenBorderCrisis. Slapping an “OPEN” sign on the border during a global pandemic is NOT the answer. Dems want you to stay home & be scared of COVID while allowing illegal aliens to spread it in our communities. pic.twitter.com/GxOB5BcXBa — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) March 10, 2021

Several representatives said a high number of women and young girls are raped by drug cartel members. They also claimed there has been an increase in sex trafficking, human trafficking and violence towards American citizens and their communities due to a lack of border security.

“This administration has decided that instead of partnering with the American people to protect communities, instead has partnered with drug cartels,” Rep. Michael Cloud said. He added that he has met women and children in the facilities abused by members of drug cartels.

A woman fled Guatemala with her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, once they reached Juarez they learned that the U.S. was not accepting new asylum claims and paid a woman $1,000 to show the family where it would be easier to cross the border illegally, according to the Border Report. They were abandoned at a hotel in Monterrey where the daughter was taken.

“At 5 p.m. they took my daughter without telling me, without permission. She is gone. Since the 25th (of January) I have not heard my daughter’s voice. That hurts me. I’ve spent days crying. It’s as if we still (lived) in my country,” the woman said, according to Border Report. The daughter reportedly was able to call her father and told him she was in a neighborhood of Piedras Negras, Mexico, before the call cut off.

Due to Obama-era immigration policies, the number of Texans killed, maimed, assaulted or raped rose to 5,000 from 2009 to 2012, Texas Rep. Randy Weber said. (RELATED: Border Patrol Apprehensions Of Migrant Children Skyrocketed In February)

“Under President Trump, he came in to secure the border. Biden gets there and what does he do? He reverses everything. How many more killed, President Joe Biden, does it take to recognize that we must secure our border?” said Weber.

Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne criticized the Biden administration’s restructuring of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies which helped maintain low crime rates in Texas communities.

“ICE kept communities safe, their authority has been taken away by the Biden administration. And now crime rates are increasing,” Duyne said.

Mexican authorities reportedly found 19 bodies that were shot and burned near two burning vehicles on a dirt road across the Rio Grande river from Texas in January, KTLA 5 reported. The area where they were found is a major smuggling point for migrants and narcotics with frequent territorial disputes between cartels.

Facilities housing unaccompanied migrant children were cleared Friday to open at full capacity despite previous COVID-19 restrictions, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

The Biden administration issued a memorandum pausing certain deportations for 100 days starting Jan. 20, though a federal judge blocked the move citing constitutional infringement, the Daily Caller reported. Biden also ended further construction of the wall along the southern border through executive order, CNBC reported.

“He’s [Biden] obsessed with repealing everything with Trump’s name on it,” Arrington said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.