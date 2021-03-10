Rory McIlroy Says Tiger Woods Is ‘Doing Better’ After Horrific Car Crash

It sounds like Tiger Woods’ condition is improving.

The legendary golfer was involved in a horrific single-vehicle rollover crash in February, and it resulted in Woods suffering shattered tibia and fibula bones.

With fans all over the world waiting for updates on his condition, Rory McIlroy told Jimmy Fallon during a Tuesday night interview that Tiger is “doing better.” McIlroy also added that Woods might be able to return home in a “week or so.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

This is the kind of update fans around the globe have been hoping for. Obviously, Woods’ situation is incredibly serious.

His accident sent shockwaves through the world of sports and he has a very long road to recovery ahead of him.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Right now, playing golf shouldn’t even be a concern for Tiger. It might happen or it might not. It can’t be high on his priority list.

Right now, the legendary athlete has to focus on just getting back to a point to where he can simply walk again.

Brought out the Sunday Red in honor of Tiger Woods ???? (????: @PGATOUR, @LPGA) pic.twitter.com/hv3mjGiCHd — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2021

Let’s hope the great updates keep rolling in. It’s what everyone wants to see!