Police Arrest Man Sought In Connection To Four Bodies Found At New Mexico Airport And Separate Slaying

Authorities arrested a fugitive Wednesday who is a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico and a separate murder in New Jersey, ending the manhunt Wednesday, numerous sources reported.

Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri, on charges of burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home in New Jersey on March 8, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Investigators sought Lannon in connection to a homicide in New Jersey that day, and for his links to the deaths of his ex-wife and three men who were found dead Friday in a vehicle at an Albuquerque airport garage. Upgraded charges regarding the homicide in New Jersey are forthcoming, Gloucester County prosecutor Christine Hoffman said in a statement.

Authorities reportedly said Lannon was armed and dangerous, and offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Albuquerque police responded to a call Friday about a foul odor coming from a car parked in the Albuquerque International Sunport garage. Police discovered the suspect’s ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, dead in the vehicle, according to Albuquerque Journal.

Albuquerque police said the three men were reported missing since January, Insider reported. Police were previously tried to speak with Lannon and Mata about Miller’s disappearance but were later discovered dead alongside her. (RELATED: Woman Initially Believed To Have Been Killed In Burglary Was Allegedly Murdered By Husband For Life Insurance Money)

Police don’t know how long the bodies had been in the vehicle, but they were not killed at the airport and possibly not even in the city, according to the Albuquerque Journal. A cause of death was not made immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Lt. David Chavez of the Grants Police Department told the AP.