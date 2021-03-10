‘South Park’ Vaccine Special Airs Wednesday Night On Comedy Central At 8:00 EST

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the “South Park” vaccine special has arrived.

After weeks and weeks of anticipation, “South ParQ Vaccination Special” will air Wednesday night on Comedy Central, and I can’t wait. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

"South ParQ Vaccination Special" the all-new supersized #SouthParQ episode premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on Comedy Central

— SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) March 5, 2021

I can 100% promise you that the episode is going to be absolutely hysterical. If we’ve learned one thing from “South Park,” it’s that the show has its thumb on the pulse of the pandemic and comedy.

The first coronavirus pandemic special was outstanding and I expect nothing less from “South ParQ Vaccination Special.”

The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled "The Pandemic Special" premiering Wednesday, Sept 30 at 8p ET. — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) September 15, 2020

The episode is going to go after the vaccine situation, QAnon and possibly the riot at the Capitol. If you’re not pumped about that, then you’re no fan of mine!

A post shared by SOUTH PARQ (@southpark)

Make sure to check it out Wednesday night on Comedy Central, and then check back for my full review. I haven’t been this excited about a TV show in a long time! Let’s get after it!