53% of Voters Support Banning Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports, Poll Shows

Over half of American voters support banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports, a poll released Wednesday found.

The latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll found that 53% of registered voters do not support biological males competing in women’s sports. Both Republicans and former President Donald Trump have strongly opposed and spoken out against biological males participating in women’s sports.

Men largely support a ban on biological males in women’s sports, five-out-of-ten, while only 29% men are opposed, the poll found. Conversely, 46% are in support, while 34% of women are opposed. (RELATED: Psychiatric Journal Corrects Transgender Study, Now Says There’s ‘No Advantage Of Surgery’ For Mental Health)

Politico: “Overall, 53% of registered voters support banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, versus a third who oppose such a ban.” https://t.co/D2PKbR5U3p — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 10, 2021

The poll found a slim margin of opposition to the ban among Generation Z respondents, with 44% opposing and 43% supporting a ban, according to the poll. Differing from Gen Z, 53% of Millennials support banning transgender athletes, while 28% are opposed.

Along the same lines as Millennials, half of Baby Boomer respondents support a ban while 32% are opposed, according to the poll.

An overwhelming majority of Republicans, just under three-fourths, are for banning transgender athletes, while just 15% Republicans remain opposed, the poll said. Unlike Republicans, Democrats are largely split on a ban with 40% for and 42% against.

The poll found that 49% Independents are for a ban while 33% remain opposed. (RELATED: Axios Finds Republicans Introduced 61 Bills In 2021 Aimed At Protecting Women, Children From Unpopular Gender Policies)

POLITICO and Morning Consult conducted the poll between March 6 and March 8, 2021 through online interviews of 1990 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

GOP lawmakers have introduced more bills aimed at protecting women and children in 2021 than they did in all of 2020, Axios found. The 61 pieces of legislation come from at least 25 states and criminalize gender transition surgeries for children or prevent biological males from participating in women’s sports.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.