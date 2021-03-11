‘We Are Not A Mockery’: Amy McGrath Calls On Fox News To Apologize For Tucker Carlson Military Comments

Former Democratic Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath called on Fox News to apologize for comments made by host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

McGrath joined MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Thursday’s broadcast of “Deadline White House” and argued that For News bore some responsibility for the things they allowed Carlson to say.

Wallace began the segment by sharing a clip of Carlson, who compared the priorities of the Chinese military and the United States military and suggested that maternity flight suits should not necessarily be at the top of the list if the primary goal was winning wars. (RELATED: ‘It’s Out Of Control’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Changes That ‘Make A Mockery’ Of US Military)

“So we have new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women will fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China’s military becomes more masculine as it’s assembled the world’s largest Navy, our military needs to become more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore, since men and women no longer exist. The bottom line is it’s out of control. This is a mockery of the U.S. Military and its core mission, which is winning wars,” Carlson said.

Wallace turned the question to McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, and asked how she would respond to Carlson’s comments.

“I’ve had three kids while on active duty,” McGrath replied, saying that the goal of the military should always be to ensure the retention of those who had proven to be the best and the brightest. “Those of us who are women who have served in our military, those who are actively serving right now, we are not a mockery.”

“We’ve served, we’ve sacrificed, we’ve bled, we’ve died for this country, for the freedom for Tucker Carlson to spout off these falsehoods,” McGrath continued. “The problem is when a major news network allows this sort of thing to happen, it really denigrates women in the military and hurts readiness. And in my mind, Fox News should apologize to all women in the military, both active duty and those of us who are veterans.”